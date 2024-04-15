Hairstyling and Makeup Magic at the Evening Event

From timeless elegance to edgy modernity, the evening was an eclectic showcase of hairstyling artistry and makeup magic. Coiffed manes speaking to classic sophistication and sleek braids which exuded contemporary chic. Waddingham's voluminous updo gave us old Hollywood grace, while Cara Delevingne's playful braid added a splash of carefree charm.Sheridan Smith presented a playful and chic approach to red carpet glam with her slicked-back wet-look hair .

star Eleanor Worthington-Cox served fairy-tale elegance with soft, voluminous curls falling over the shoulders and enchanting makeup with a focus on glowing skin, a soft blush, a light touch of eyeshadow to illuminate the eyes. Rose-tinted lip balm gave a gentle, natural finish.Cara Delevingne wore a sleek, side-parted low-slung braid with a youthful vibe. The model's signature bold brow completed the look, plus a touch of shimmer on the eyelids, and a matte lip.

