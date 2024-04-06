Hairdresser with over 50 years of experience still going strong

A hairdresser and ju-jitsu instructor is still going strong after cutting generations of families’ hair for more than 50 years. Ian Henderson of Ian Henderson Hair Design, Avenue Parade, Accrington, began hairdressing at the age of 15. The 68-year-old has snipped generations of families’ hair and has even had famous faces walking through the doors of his salon for a cut, including two footballers who played for Burnley and two professional models.
Ian from Accrington said: “I have always loved the job and that’s why I am still working. My friend at school said he was going to be a hairdresser and it got me interested. “When I was at school I was good at art. I hope to carry on hairdressing as long as possible. “When I first opened it was the Purdy style cut and the bobs that were popular and then the curly perms came out in the 80s. The most popular haircut now is still the bob
