Hairdresser with over 50 years of experience still going strong

A hairdresser and ju-jitsu instructor is still going strong after cutting generations of families’ hair for more than 50 years. Ian Henderson of Ian Henderson Hair Design, Avenue Parade, Accrington, began hairdressing at the age of 15. The 68-year-old has snipped generations of families’ hair and has even had famous faces walking through the doors of his salon for a cut, including two footballers who played for Burnley and two professional models.

Ian from Accrington said: “I have always loved the job and that’s why I am still working. My friend at school said he was going to be a hairdresser and it got me interested. “When I was at school I was good at art. I hope to carry on hairdressing as long as possible. “When I first opened it was the Purdy style cut and the bobs that were popular and then the curly perms came out in the 80s. The most popular haircut now is still the bob

Hairdresser Generations Families Experience Famous Faces Salon Career

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Children are suspects after fire at Spring Hill Primary School in AccringtonThe CCTV camera had been covered by a child's black sock.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

'Mindless' youths cover CCTV camera with sock then smash up Accrington schoolThree girls and a boy aged between 11 and 13 are believed to be responsible

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

From Accrington to New Orleans: Tributes to journalist who spanned the globeAfter visiting jazz clubs in his younger days, James Gill yearned to see New Orleans

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Accrington shortlisted for prestigious business and environment town award'This has led to some great achievements in such a short space of time'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Sutton United 3-1 Accrington StanleySutton boost their League Two survival hopes with a fine win over Accrington that lifts them off the bottom of the table.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

'Unfortunate' Notts County looking to get back on track at Accrington StanleyNotts County have picked up five points from a possible 30 in their last ten games

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »