Hair and make-up artist aims to become fastest male drag queen to run London Marathon

A hair and make-up artist is attempting to become the fastest male drag queen to run the London Marathon in a bid to break the stigma around sport and the LGBTQ+ community. Ryan Walklett, 30, from Bermondsey, London, hopes to run 26.2 miles in under four hours to become a new Guinness World Record (GWR) holder all while donning a blue and silver bodysuit, complete with rhinestone trainers and a blonde ponytail measuring 32 inches.
Mr Walklett, who ran his first London Marathon in 2017, will be raising money for the Terrence Higgins Trust, a charity which provides information about HIV and sexual health.Ryan Walklett ran his first half-marathon in drag in 2019The hair and make-up artist told the PA news agency: “In my head, the connotation between sport and my job was never a correlation. “It was one of those things at school where if you were a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and doing PE, it didn’t seem to correlate. “I love the idea I’m pulling them togethe
