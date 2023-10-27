Hacienda Open Air returns to Canvas Yard in Leeds for second year

FAC51 The Hacienda returns to the exciting Leeds city centre open-air venue, Canvas Yard, for the second year running, on Sunday May 5 – the first Bank Holiday of 2024. Heading up the DJ line-up is Louie Vega. A leader in global dance music, Louie Vega has painted an award-winning career from a palette mixed with everything from house, salsa and afro-beat, to jazz, hip hop, gospel and soul.

Todd Terry returns from last year’s successful event having a long standing relationship with The Hacienda, alongside Dave Lee JN (‘Joey Negro’) making his Hacienda debut of recent times who will play an exclusive house and garage set especially for this event whilst residents, Graeme Park, DJ Paulette, K-Klass, Jon Dasilva, Tom Wainwright along with Soak DJs Ralph Lawson and Marshall complete the line-up.

