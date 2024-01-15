Haas F1 team principal Steiner opens up on departure

After an on-stage Q&A – and impromptu book signing – with Sky Sports F1 TV commentator David Croft in front of a bumper crowd at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, Steiner gave his first media interviews since leaving the squad he formed on behalf of team owner Gene Haas back in 2014. Before an on-camera chat with Sky Sports News reporter Craig Slater, Motorsport.com exclusively sat down with Steiner to hear his side of the story.

In his first in-depth and extended interview, the 58-year-old outlined his thoughts on leaving Haas without being able to say an in-person goodbye to any team staff, why he's not bitter about the situation and his thoughts on his F1 future. But he also opened up on certain events that occurred at the team throughout his 10-year stint. These, Steiner believes, should be viewed in a different light, as should the poor results that Gene Haas cited as the main reason for not re-signing his founding team principa





