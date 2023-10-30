Haaland, Guardiola and pundits' verdicts on Man City star's Ballon d'Or hopes

Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland will discover tonight whether he has done enough to claim the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career.
On this criteria, many believe Haaland should be the favourite to win the award after scoring 65 goals in 68 games for City. He has also claimed a host of individual accolades too including; UEFA Men's Best Player, PFA Footballer of the Year, Premier League top goalscorer and UEFA Champions League top goalscorer.
While team accolades are not meant to be a deciding factor, there is a suggestion Messi could take the crown for an eighth time. Ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, MEN Sport has taken a look at what the man himself, his boss and other pundits make of Haaland's chances tonight.
Pep Guardiola One man who knows the two top contenders for the award well is Guardiola, having managed both men during his career. Unsurprisingly, when asked about Haaland's chances earlier this month, the Catalonian opted to sit on the fence.
"Both deserve it. Realistically I want Haaland to have it cause he helped us achieve what we achieved, I would love it. But Messi won the World Cup." "If Erling Haaland doesn’t win this, close the shop," Burley added. "Lionel Messi won the World Cup and it’s a great achievement, but it’s a four-week period. His general league form was not the best. PSG were terrible." headtopics.com