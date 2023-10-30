Haaland, Guardiola and pundits' verdicts on Man City star's Ballon d'Or hopes

Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland will discover tonight whether he has done enough to claim the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career.

On this criteria, many believe Haaland should be the favourite to win the award after scoring 65 goals in 68 games for City. He has also claimed a host of individual accolades too including; UEFA Men's Best Player, PFA Footballer of the Year, Premier League top goalscorer and UEFA Champions League top goalscorer.READ MORE: Guardiola hails key to City victory

While team accolades are not meant to be a deciding factor, there is a suggestion Messi could take the crown for an eighth time. Ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, MEN Sport has taken a look at what the man himself, his boss and other pundits make of Haaland's chances tonight. headtopics.com

Pep Guardiola One man who knows the two top contenders for the award well is Guardiola, having managed both men during his career. Unsurprisingly, when asked about Haaland's chances earlier this month, the Catalonian opted to sit on the fence.

"Both deserve it. Realistically I want Haaland to have it cause he helped us achieve what we achieved, I would love it. But Messi won the World Cup." "If Erling Haaland doesn’t win this, close the shop," Burley added. "Lionel Messi won the World Cup and it’s a great achievement, but it’s a four-week period. His general league form was not the best. PSG were terrible." headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENnewsdesk »

Man City can exploit two Man Utd issues to back up Haaland pointThe talking points as Manchester City travel to Old Trafford to take on Man United in Premier League for the first derby of the season. Read more ⮕

Pep Guardiola hails key in Man City roaring back to beat Man UnitedManchester City lost to Arsenal earlier this month but have now picked up three wins in a row in all competitions Read more ⮕

Pep Guardiola rejects Man United claim after Man City derby winManchester City thrashed Manchester United at Old Trafford to move nine points clear of their rivals. Read more ⮕

Pep Guardiola makes 'monstrous dig' at Man Utd board after Man City win'That quote from Pep Guardiola is a monstrous dig into the running of United!' Read more ⮕

Pep Guardiola makes 'monstrous dig' at Man Utd board after Man City win'That quote from Pep Guardiola is a monstrous dig into the running of United!' Read more ⮕

Guardiola Surprised by Man City's Dominance over Man UtdPep Guardiola expresses his surprise at Manchester City's dominant performance over Manchester United and their overall dominance in the Premier League since he took charge in 2016. Read more ⮕