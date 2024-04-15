H&M's Tie-Back Rib-Knit Dress: A Designer Look at an Affordable Price

H&M is selling a knit dress that "could pass as designer." Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge shared H&M's tie-back rib-knit dress and said she recieved "so many compliments" when wearing it.

The dress features a rounded neckline and behind-the-neck ties, with long statement sleeves. The soft rib knit material makes it ideal for a laid-back Sunday, a glamorous party or a when you're out for cocktails on holiday. "Such a great price of a piece that could pass as designer. I've accessorised with some cowboy boots and sunglasses, tapping into the western trends to take this dress into the new season."

Instagram Alternatively, H&M also has the balloon-sleeved dress, which is priced at £32.99 and features a green and white floral pattern, midi length and long sleeves. The dress has an overall rating 4.5 stars out of five, with a number of rave reviews. Among them, one person said: "Gorgeous dress. I love the shape and the soft draping fabric. Perfect for spring."

