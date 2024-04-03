Gunshots in American Cities Twice as Likely at Night, Disrupting Sleep for Residents

A recent study has found that gunshots in American cities are twice as likely to occur at night, causing sleep disruptions for those in the vicinity. The study suggests that the noise from gunshots can significantly impact the quality of sleep, especially for individuals living in areas with high crime rates.

The researchers recommend implementing measures to reduce gun violence and improve public safety to mitigate the negative effects on sleep.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police Investigate Gunshots in DerryThe PSNI is investigating reports of gunshots being fired in Derry on Friday night. Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen a man carrying a handgun in the area.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Cause of Death for Tamerlan Tsarnaev: Blunt Force, GunshotsDeath certificate confirms cause of death of accused Marathon bomber

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Leeds shooting update as man arrested after police chaseThe man was arrested after gunshots were fired in Leeds on Thursday

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Leeds Regent Street shooting update as two charged after man stabbedA man was stabbed and gunshots were fired following a collision on Regent Street last Thursday

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

NIH study reveals elevated cholesterol levels among American Indian youthMore than 70% of American Indian young adults aged 20-39 and 50% of American Indian teens have cholesterol levels or elevated fat in the blood that put them at risk for cardiovascular disease, suggests a study supported by the National Institutes of Health.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Filters reduce arsenic levels by nearly 50% in Native American study participants with well waterA community-led water-testing project made up of households relying on private well water with high arsenic levels saw on average a 47% drop in participants' urinary arsenic levels after filters were installed and a digital health program was implemented, according to a new study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public...

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »