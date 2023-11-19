Gun Attack on Rural Gospel Hall in Darkley

The gun attack happened at a rural gospel hall in Darkley, south Armagh, in November 1983. It was one of the most horrifying pieces of audio I ever put to air in my entire 40-year career in broadcast journalism. The sound of a congregation singing, only to be interrupted by the sound of gunfire as gunmen burst into their small, rural gospel hall in Darkley, south Armagh, on a cold November night 40 years ago.
The Mountain Lodge Pentecostal church was a relatively small congregation of fewer than 100 people, a Protestant community in a mainly Catholic area, not far from the Irish border. It was probably their religion and location which marked them out as an easy target that night, 20 November 1983, for a group calling itself the Catholic Reaction Force - a cover name for the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA). I had been despatched to the scene from the Downtown Radio newsroom in Newtownards, County Down, where I worked at the tim
