Guided Tours of Balmoral Castle to Resume for the First Time Since 1855

Guided tours will be available from July 1 to August 4, before arrive for their summer break in Aberdeenshire, with each group restricted to 10 people. Tickets for the “castle interior tour”, priced £100 or £150 with afternoon tea included, are limited to 40 tickets per day and are already selling fast. Prince Philip and the late Queen with a young Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew on the grounds of Balmoral in 1960.

The Balmoral Castle website said the tours were the first since the castle was completed in 1855. The website said: “They will take you on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle. “You will learn about the origins of the castle and how it has been loved by generations of the royal famil

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Balmoral Castle to open to public for first time as royal estate announces toursIn a historic move, the royal residence of Balmoral Castle in Scotland will open its doors to the public this summer as part of private tours that will include previously off-limits areas.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Balmoral Castle to Open Interior for Public ToursKing Charles III is opening the interior of Balmoral Castle to the public for the first time, offering small group tours for £100 or £150 with afternoon tea. Guests will have access to rooms used by the King and Queen, dining rooms, the drawing room, the page's lobby, and the Red Corridor. This move aligns with the King's desire to open more official residences to the public.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Balmoral Castle opened to tours for the first timeTickets are limited for the guided tours which run from July 1 to August 4.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Balmoral Castle opened to tours for the first timeTickets are limited for the guided tours which run from July 1 to August 4.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first timeKing Charles is to open up Balmoral to the public for the first time in the historic castle's 169-year history.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

King Charles makes surprise decision to open most private home to public for first timeBalmoral Castle has been described by Prince William as holding both the 'happiest' and 'saddest' memories

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »