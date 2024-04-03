Guided Tours of Balmoral Castle to Resume for the First Time Since 1855

Guided tours will be available from July 1 to August 4, before arrive for their summer break in Aberdeenshire, with each group restricted to 10 people. Tickets for the “castle interior tour”, priced £100 or £150 with afternoon tea included, are limited to 40 tickets per day and are already selling fast. Prince Philip and the late Queen with a young Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew on the grounds of Balmoral in 1960.
The Balmoral Castle website said the tours were the first since the castle was completed in 1855. The website said: “They will take you on a historical journey through several of the beautiful rooms within Balmoral Castle. “You will learn about the origins of the castle and how it has been loved by generations of the royal famil
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Balmoral Castle opened to tours for the first timeTickets are limited for the guided tours which run from July 1 to August 4.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Balmoral Castle opened to tours for the first timeTickets are limited for the guided tours which run from July 1 to August 4.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »