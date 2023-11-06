Guide to Christmas lights switch-on events happening in November and December

Halloween is now a distant memory and as of November 1, it is perfectly acceptable to start thinking about Christmas. Already there are a few dates for the diary when it comes to Christmas lights switch-on events happening across the country with many councils announcing when they are happening. So to help you get into the festive season early, we have put together a guide with all of the Christmas lights switch-on events which we know are happening so far this November and December.

If there are any we have missed, please email sarah.scott@reachplc.com. READ MORE: Titanic Belfast seeking child for extra special job with Santa READ MORE: Further details released ahead of this year's Belfast Christmas Market Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council There are plenty of dates for the diary across Antrim and Newtownabbey District Council as radio presenters Stuart Robinson and Deputy Dave switch on the Christmas Tree Lights across the Borough from 18 to 25 November. * A park-and-ride service will be available at for the Hazelbank Park event, including Accessible Car Parking, leaving the NRC car park from 5pm The council is also giving seven young residents the opportunity to help The Mayor and Santa switch on the Christmas Lights in their local area. Children aged 4-11 years are being invited to create their own Christmas Tree decorations using household recyclable product

