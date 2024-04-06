Guide Dogs Fundraiser to Support People with Sight Loss

Every April, the charity Guide Dogs asks its supporters to take part in the Make Every Cuppa Count event to support people living with sight loss across the UK. Deborah Robertson, along with her guide dog Rye, is joining the annual fundraiser by organising the Glasgow fundraising group’s event on Sunday, April 21, at Bishopbriggs Guide Hall.“Our volunteers will be there, along with plenty of our four-legged guide dog friends. Everyone is welcome and we hope to see many locals there.

” Guide Dogs works to breed and train working dogs, creating unique and carefully matched partnerships that provide life-changing support. The charity aims to give more people with sight loss the confidence and skills they need to live the life they choose. It costs just under £55,000 to support a dog from birth to retirement. The funds raised by Deborah and the Glasgow fundraising group will support Guide Dogs to help people with sight loss now and in the futur

