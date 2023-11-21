Guidance to Establish 'Presumption Against' Young People Changing Names

Pupils should be allowed to identify as the opposite sex only in very limited circumstances, schools will be told under strict new rules. Long overdue transgender guidance will establish a 'presumption against' young people changing their names, pronouns and uniforms in classrooms, the Mail can reveal today. It will also ensure that parents are informed if their children tell staff they want to change their gender identity because many schools are keeping them in the dark.

Headteachers will be told to abide by existing laws including the Equality Act and must keep boys' and girls' toilets, changing rooms and sports separate. The guidance has been toughened up by equalities minister Kemi Badenoch after a year-long row behind the scenes over how far it should go and whether new laws are neede





