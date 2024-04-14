Guardiola warns of potential season-ending injury for Kyle Walker

Pep Guardiola warned that Kyle Walker could see his season ended if he's rushed back against Real Madrid .

The England right-back will be given as much time as possible to prove his fitness, even if a final decision will rest with Guardiola and the medical team. As important as he could be, City's manager pointed out that they managed without him in Madrid.ALSO READ: Telling Man City reactions to Erling Haaland speak volumes in Premier League rout

Guardiola Kyle Walker Injury Season-Ending Manchester City Champions League Real Madrid

