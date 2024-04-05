Guardiola unsure about Haaland and De Bruyne's return to Manchester City line-up

Pep Guardiola is unsure about whether to restore Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne to his Manchester City line-up at Crystal Palace on Saturday with Real Madrid looming next week. The pair were unused substitutes in midweek as City stayed three points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool by brushing aside Aston Villa 4-1, with Phil Foden bagging a sensational hat-trick.
But as a visit to Palace at lunchtime on Saturday is followed by a mouthwatering trip to the Spanish capital to face Real on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, this season’s leading goal-scorer Haaland and key playmaker De Bruyne might be kept on ice once again this weekend. PEP 💬 (On whether Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne would be in the side tomorrow) I don't know ye
Guardiola Haaland De Bruyne Manchester City Crystal Palace Real Madrid Champions League
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Guardiola unsure about Haaland and De Bruyne's return to Manchester City line-upPep Guardiola is uncertain about whether to include Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne in Manchester City's starting line-up against Crystal Palace, as they have a crucial match against Real Madrid next week.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »