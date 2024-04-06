Guardiola to focus on Crystal Palace before Real Madrid clash

Pep Guardiola insists he will not think about Tuesday's trip to Real Madrid when he selects his Manchester City starting line up against Crystal Palace this afternoon. With a little over two-and-a-half days between Wednesday's win over Aston Villa and Saturday's lunchtime trip to Crystal Palace , Guardiola insists he will give his squad as long as possible to recover before selecting a starting XI.

That marks a departure from his usual pre-match routine, where he often tries to name his team as early as possible. Guardiola rested Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on Wednesday but wouldn't confirm that they were guaranteed to start at Selhurst Park, instead explaining what must happen for them to be on the teamsheet. The manager also raved about Phil Foden's form this season and discussed Stefan Ortega's chances of retaining his place with Ederson back in contention to featur

Guardiola Crystal Palace Manchester City Real Madrid Starting Line Up Recovery Pre-Match Routine Erling Haaland Kevin De Bruyne Selhurst Park Phil Foden Stefan Ortega Ederson

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Guardiola criticizes fixture schedule as City faces Crystal PalaceManchester City manager Pep Guardiola criticizes the fixture schedule and discusses the need for changes as his team prepares to face Crystal Palace. He also comments on the performances of Phil Foden and the absence of key players due to injuries.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Guardiola drops City selection hint for Crystal Palace amid fixture list furyManchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about the fixture schedule after the Premier League win over Aston Villa

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

How to get Red Crystal Dust in Lightyear Frontier – Red Crystal locationHow do you get Red Crystal Dust in Lightyear Frontier? This item is needed to craft items at your Homestead including new structures.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Nottingham Forest injury state of play ahead of Crystal Palace clashLatest Nottingham Forest news as Nuno Espirito Santo's Reds prepare for return to Premier League action

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Manchester City hopeful of Ederson's return for Crystal Palace clashManchester City could welcome back Ederson to their starting eleven for Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been sidelined since City's 1-1 draw with Liverpool on March 10, a setback sustained after commiting a foul on Darwin Nunez that resulted in a penalty kick.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester United's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace gets new dateManchester United's Premier League match against Crystal Palace has been rescheduled for Monday 6 May due to television broadcasting. The original date was Saturday 4 May at 3pm. The game against Newcastle is still awaiting a new date.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »