Guardiola sends Man City warning to Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal after wins

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has sent a fresh warning to Liverpool and his team’s other Premier League title rivals.

Guardiola’s side produced an emphatic 3-0 derby victory over Manchester United on Sunday. An Erling Haaland brace and late goal from Phil Foden helped City cruise to a convincing win at Old Trafford. The result leaves City in third, a point ahead of Liverpool and two behind Tottenham Hotspur in top spot. It meant that the Reds remained fourth in the table after the weekend's action, despite their comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield, earlier in the day.

There appears to be a cluster of teams emerging that are aiming to end City’s recent Premier League dominance, with Liverpool among them. However, even after winning the treble last term, Guardiola has insisted that his team will not allow their standards to slip, which he described as their greatest achievement. headtopics.com

“Football is always so difficult,” Guardiola said, after his side’s win over their local rivals. “Maintaining consistency for many years is difficult. The biggest title we have is this one. “Still now after the treble and five Premier Leagues, we are still there. I see the preparation mentally, the way the players play, the solidarity. When that happens, that's the biggest title we have that still we are there. It's so nice to watch the team after what we have done to still be there.”

This followed Guardiola’s recent comments, where he admitted that Liverpool have been Man City’s greatest rivals throughout his tenure. Jurgen Klopp’s side lifted the Premier League trophy in 2020 and have come excruciatingly close to leapfrogging City on several occasions. headtopics.com

