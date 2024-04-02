Guardiola sarcastically responds to criticism of on-pitch chat with Grealish

A combative Pep Guardiola delivered a cutting and sarcastic response to criticism of his detailed on-pitch chat with Jack Grealish after Manchester City's goalless draw with Arsenal. The Catalan pulled Grealish aside for a debrief after his substitute appearance at the Etihad, with the cameras picking up the animated conversation led by Guardiola, who has made a habit over the years of passing feedback on to players while they are still on the pitch rather than waiting for the dressing room.
The exchange with Grealish lasted more than 20 seconds and it has since been criticised in some quarters, with Guardiola being told he should wait until he is back in private before holding those conversations. The City boss was asked about that during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Aston Villa game and why he often held those discussions on the pitch, but he delivered a response dripping with sarcasm towards his critic
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »