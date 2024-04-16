Guardiola's Manchester City back on top after unexpected losses

Pep Guardiola wasn't entertaining the fact that Manchester City were top of the Premier League on Saturday night. "It will be different when we will be there after the same games. I don’t consider these kind of situations."

ALSO READ: Klopp and Arteta attempt Man City title race mind games after Liverpool and Arsenal defeats'All yours City', read one back page. 'Blown it', read another, with the Liverpool and Arsenal results described as a title gift for City. ' The day the title turned,' was the Guardian headline. That prediction, albeit with the context of acting as a warning to City, was proven emphatically wrong on Sunday. But the point remains - City cannot wait for their rivals to lose, they must expect to be pushed all the way and not rely on favours.

