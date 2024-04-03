Guardiola's Defensive Juggling Act

Pep Guardiola has had to juggle defensive personnel around recently with John Stones and Kyle Walker both injured on international duty. Nathan Ake hobbling off injured against title rivals Arsenal at the weekend added another body to a treatment room that also includes goalkeeper Ederson. But the Blues kept out Arsenal at the weekend and now sit with nine clean sheets this season, bettered only by the Gunners' 12.
Given City have had to cope without John Stone at times as well this campaign, it hasn’t hampered their ability to stifle their opponents. Josko Gvardiol impressed against Arsenal while Rico Lewis has deputised impeccably when called upon. Guardiola has players tuned in to what he wants, which is versatility. Ake has played across the backline this season, Stones has been part of a three at the back and has also stepped into midfield with aplomb. Manuel Akanji has demonstrated that he can play at right-back or in the heart of defenc
