Guardiola praises ‘exceptional’ Man Utd star as Man City prepare for ‘special’ derby clash

Guardiola will be hoping that his team can pick up an important three points against their local rivals but admitted that Old Trafford is always a tough place to travel to.

“There are still 87 points to play for so it is another game and we have to be focused on what we have to do to beat them.” “They have the ability not to be on top and then just score goals. We know their quality, no doubts about that.”

Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana made a last-gasp penalty save against Copenhagen in the Champions League this week to earn his team an important three points. “Everyone needs time , not just the managers but players, keepers. Everyone. Sometimes people are quicker but I have a high opinion of him as a keeper. headtopics.com

Guardiola then switched his attention to his own players, specifically Jack Grealish, who the manager said had a great game against Swiss club Young Boys on Wednesday. The City boss said the race was too early to call at this stage, however. “It’s too early. All the teams are there because the teams are a little bit behind, can be there.

“All the time when you get the fixtures, United are a contender. Ask me a question with nine games left and I will tell you if they are contenders but in late October it is not going to happen.”

