Guardiola hits back at Keane over Haaland criticism

Pep Guardiola has hit back at Roy Keane after the Sky Sports pundit compared striker Erling Haaland to a 'League Two player' in Manchester City's 0-0 draw with Arsenal. City fired a rare blank at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with Haaland enduring a frustrating afternoon, touching the ball just 23 times, as they lost ground in the Premier League title race.

Keane was left unimpressed by the 23-year-old's performance and said: 'In front of goal he's the best in the world, but his general play for such a player - it is so poor. Not just today. He has to improve that. Watch free midweek Premier League highlights after FTMan City vs Aston Villa preview: Ollie Watkins out with hamstring injuryMerson Says: 'Different' Man City in last chance title saloonLive Premier League table | Fixtures | Results'He's almost like a League Two player - that's the way I look at him. His general play has to improve. It will do over the next few years. brilliant striker but he has to improve his overall gam

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man City boss Guardiola shuts down Keane over Haaland claimManchester City manager Pep Guardiola did not share Roy Keane's assessment that Erling Haaland had the game of a League Two player apart from his finishing

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Guardiola backs Haaland after Keane 'League Two' jibeManchester City boss Pep Guardiola defends striker Erling Haaland following Roy Keane's criticism after Sunday's 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Pep Guardiola warning falls on deaf ears as Erling Haaland starts for NorwayManchester City striker Erling Haaland was an injury doubt this week after appearing to struggle during training with the Norwegian national team

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Pep Guardiola delivers public dressing down of Jack Grealish before breaking up Erling Haaland and Gabriel...

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Gary Lineker hits back at Roy Keane calling Erling Haaland a 'League Two player'Roy Keane aimed a ruthless dig at Erling Haaland following his showing against Arsenal.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Roy Keane criticizes Erling Haaland's performance against ArsenalRoy Keane 'missed the point' after his scathing comments regarding Erling Haaland’s performance against Arsenal on Easter Sunday. Manchester City were shut out by a resilient Arsenal side in the goalless draw. Keane branded Haaland's hold up play akin to a 'League Two' player.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »