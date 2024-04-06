Guardiola: Foden's Minutes Managed Amid Busy Run-In

Pep Guardiola says that Phil Foden 's minutes are simply being managed amid a busy run-in, as it was announced the midfielder starts on the bench against Crystal Palace . The Englishman has been influential in maintaining City's push for a fourth consecutive Premier League title. He has registered 14 goals and seven assists in 30 appearances this season, including a hat-trick in midweek against Aston Villa, with the club three points off leaders Liverpool and one shy of second-placed Arsenal.

Saturday's early kick-off at Selhurst Park presents the opportunity for City to leapfrog both of their rivals and heap on the pressure ahead of their respective fixtures, however if Foden is to have an impact it must be from the benc

Pep Guardiola Phil Foden Manchester City Premier League Crystal Palace

