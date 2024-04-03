Guardiola explains De Bruyne and Haaland's absence against Aston Villa

Pep Guardiola says his decision to drop Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland from his line-up against Aston Villa is down to rest purposes only, amid the hectic upcoming schedule Manchester City face. Haaland and De Bruyne have been dropped from the starting XI, the former for the first time this Premier League season aside from enforced injury omissions. The pair have a total of 50 goal contributions between them this term, equating to one a game.

The Blues face an early kick-off against Crystal Palace on Saturday ahead of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Should City make it to both the FA Cup and European finals, they have an average of a game every three days for the rest of the seaso

