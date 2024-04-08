Guardiola expects Real Madrid revenge in Champions League clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Real Madrid will be determined to get revenge after they thrashed the Spanish giants on their way to winning last season's Champions League . However, Guardiola has no doubt the 14-time winners will pose a tough test in Tuesday's quarter-final first leg in Madrid (20:00 BST). "Beating Real Madrid twice in a row is impossible. They have learned and will want revenge. They have pride.
" Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti wants his side to show more mental strength than they did when the two sides met last season. "We played without courage, without personality," said Ancelotti. "Courage and personality are fundamental in this type of game, we lacked them in the second leg. Erling Haaland failed to score against Real Madrid last season, but Manchester City progressed 5-1 on aggregate. Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger kept Erling Haaland quiet in last season's first leg but did not start the game in Manchester. "The coach didn't apologise and doesn't need to, I accept it, even though it was hard to accept. "Now for this game the plan is to try and control dangerous players like Phil Foden, de Bruyne and, of course, Haaland." Real Madrid did not have Jude Bellingham last year and the England midfielder has been a revelation for them this season, scoring 20 goals across all competitions. "He's physically very strong and he's helping us a lot in the defensive aspects and up front, to create space and provide movement.
