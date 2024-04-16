Guardiola downplays Manchester City's chances of winning the Premier League title

Pep Guardiola will be the first person to quell the theory that Manchester City will now stroll to the title after the defeats for Liverpool and Arsenal on Sunday.

City were, of course, in the same position last year with a second Treble currently still very much on the cards. Chelsea are the tricky Wembley opponents in the FA Cup semis while Real Madrid will need to be slain at the Etihad again if the Blues are to reach the Champions League last four. As for the league specifically, City are now favourites to land a record fourth consecutive title. Ten years ago, Liverpool succumbed to the pressure of leading a title race and last year, so did Arsenal. City thrive in such scenarios.

