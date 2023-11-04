Guardiola defends on-field conversations with players

Pep Guardiola defended his behavior on the field, stating that he never plans to have conversations with players at the final whistle. He was seen talking to Erling Haaland after the match against Manchester United, discussing Haaland's heading technique. This is not the first time Guardiola and Haaland have had such conversations on the field. Former United pundit Roy Keane criticized Guardiola, saying that these conversations are unnecessary and could be done in the dressing room.

