Guardiola condemns fans over 'vile' Charlton chants

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola signed a book of condolence for Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford on Friday

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said the fans banned by the club for "vile chanting" following the death of Sir Bobby Charlton "don't represent us". "They don't represent us - Mike Summerbee going to Old Trafford to sign the book on behalf of us is what represents us," said Guardiola.Guardiola paid his respects to England's 1966 World Cup winner Charlton, who died aged 86, by signing the same book of condolences on Friday.

" huge respect for Man United - we prove it losing and winning - and especially for Sir Bobby," added the former Spain international.Ahead of the 191st Manchester derby, which takes place at Old Trafford on Sunday, Guardiola says he expects United to be a "tough opponent" despite their indifferent start to the season.

Erik ten Hag's side have lost four of their nine Premier League games this season, leaving them in eighth position, six points behind second-placed City."Of course, the FA Cup final was special because they wanted to win and us winning the Treble.

City have won four of the last five meetings with their rivals, but United staged a late comeback to win their Meanwhile, Ten Hag says he is not worried "in this moment" about the possibility of United forward Alejandro Garnacho being banned for a social media post following the Red Devils' 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Argentinian winger posted a photo of United players celebrating a late penalty save by Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana accompanied with gorilla emojis.in a social media post of his own on Thursday and said he believes "the matter should go no further".

