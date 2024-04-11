Guadeloupe: A Paradise with a Dark Side

The stunning Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe have become popular among tourists due to its beautiful beaches and crystal-clear sea . However, there is a low risk of holidaymakers getting involved in the criminal underworld . In 2022, a massive Interpol operation called Operation Trigger VII resulted in over 500 arrests and the seizure of weapons and drugs, including 10 tonnes of cocaine and 2.5 tonnes of cannabis. The French Navy also intercepted a boat and seized 435kg of cocaine.

These incidents highlight the presence of big operations in the area

