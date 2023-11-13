GTA 6 Trailer to be Revealed in December, Confirms Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the trailer for GTA 6 will be revealed in December - although there's still no release date for the game itself. The fifth numbered instalment in the series is the second best-selling video game ever behind Minecraft, with more than 185 million copies bought. On Wednesday, president Sam Houser said its first trailer would be unveiled in December to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary.

The first Grand Theft Auto video game was released in 1997 and became a best-seller despite mixed reviews. Fast forward 25 years and the franchise is critically acclaimed, has shipped more than 405 million units, and is frequently ranked among the greatest and best-selling video games. For GTA 5, Rockstar Games and Rockstar North won best studio and best developer from Edge magazine and received the Bafta Academy Fellowship Award at the 10th British Academy Video Games Awards. Fans were sent into a frenzy at the GTA 6 announcement, having waited a long time for the follow-up, and rumours about it have rumbled for almost 10 years

