Growing Up in Jakarta: Chaos and Love

I was born in Jakarta and grew up in the chaotic city. Moving to London didn't faze me as I was used to the noise and hecticness. Although I left Jakarta at a young age, I still visit frequently. Jakarta has its cultural differences and can feel transactional, but I love the food, art, and music.

One of my favorite places to eat is Bubur Ayam H Jewo in central Jakarta.

