Growing Number of MPs Call for Suspension of British Arms Exports to Israel

Rishi Sunak and David Cameron apparently hope they can outsource a decision on arms exports to Israel to their legal teams. A growing number of MPs want British arms exports to be suspended, presenting a fresh challenge for the Prime Minister and his Foreign Secretary . Despite the intensity of the public's response to the conflict, it has had relatively little impact in Westminster over the past six months.

However, the Tories are now experiencing divides of their own and ministers are caught in a tricky dilemma about how they should work with Tory infighting on Gaza. Party grandee Sir Alan Duncan potentially faces suspension after calling on prominent Israel supporters to be kicked out of their jobs. There is a live discussion over whether or not to stop sending UK-made weapons to Israel, with updated advice from Whitehall lawyers set to tip the balance one way or the other

