Growing concerns for missing man last seen on Monday as cops release CCTV image

There's growing concerns for the welfare of a missing man from Falkirk who hasn't been seen for over two days.

Kenneth Hope, 52, was last seen in the Castings Avenue area of the town at around 3.30pm on Monday. Officers, who are appealing for information, have released a CCTV image of Kenneth.When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a dark blue coat and black trainers with a white sole. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Inspector Neil Cheyne said: “Kenneth has not been in touch since Monday and concerns are growing for his welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well. Top news stories today “Anyone who has seen Kenneth or knows where he might be is asked to get in touch. Likewise, if Kenneth hears about this appeal I would ask him to make contact with us.” headtopics.com

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3631 of Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

