Growing City Feud Escalates with Violent Incidents in Cork

A growing city feud has led to fears that someone could be killed. Violent incidents in the north of Cork have escalated as part of growing tension between several groups. As part of the feud, shots were fired at homes on a housing estate, and now a group of thugs smashed up a moving car with pick-axe handles and baseball bats. The shocking broad daylight attack happened yesterday, Cork Beo reports.

Footage shows a blue vehicle attempting to escape the group at a roundabout in the south side of the city. The attackers repeatedly strike the vehicle with the weapons as it tries to reverse away. Despite the location, it is understood to have been connected to the recent violence. As was a second incident, where shots were fired at another car, which had a woman and child inside, after it was rammed from the side. Following the incidents, a spate of 'call out' videos were shared on social media, with groups brandishing a variety of weapons - including guns, blades, and hatchets - and goading rival gangs with targeted threat

