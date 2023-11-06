Group of Yobs Ignite Fireworks in Glasgow Residential Street

Shocking video footage has captured the moment a group of senseless yobs ignited a box of fireworks in the middle of a residential street in Glasgow. The incident, which was caught on camera on Bonfire Night, shows dozens of fireworks being set off on Leven Street in the Pollokshields area of the city. Several rockets were launched from the box, which was placed in the middle of the road next to two blocks of flats.

The video shows a group of louts standing next to the display and watching on as the pyrotechnics narrowly miss windows and doors of nearby properties. The shocking scene was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, last night as residents blasted the irresponsible behaviour. One local said: "How in god's name can anyone justify this?" Another said: "Incredibly dangerous." Local councillor Jon Molyneux called for a ban on the public sale of fireworks following the chaos on his ward last night. The Greens representative said: “Scenes of industrial fireworks being used as weapons or to intimidate people reiterate why an effective ban on the public sale of fireworks is so badly needed. The new fireworks licensing and control powers in Scotland are welcome and should be used, but the Police clearly have a hard enough job trying to enforce what’s already illegal. "We need to stop the public supply of most kinds of fireworks alongside ongoing prevention wor

