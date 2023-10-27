Groundskeeper mows around 'Halloween prop' that was really a dead body

Robert Paul Owens was found dead on October 10, a day after a groundskeeper mowed grass around his body (Pictures: Facebook/Robert Owens) A groundskeeper mowed grass around what appeared to be a Halloween prop, but was actually a dead human body. The body of Robert Paul Owens, 34, was found naked and face down at an abandoned log cabin in the small town of China Grove, North Carolina, on October 10, according to police.

He was left wearing only underwear and socks. His loved ones believe he died ‘in a suspicious way’ and say that it is not possible to have an open casket remembrance for him because his body was left laying exposed for more than 24 hours. Robert Paul Owens’ family believe his death is suspicious and are waiting for answers (Picture: Facebook/Robert Owens) ‘We are not going to be able to have an open memorial do to the condition he is in,’ Reavis stated.

Read more:

MetroUK »

Meghan Markle shares hilarious story about Archie and Lilibet's Halloween costumesThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in Montecito, California Read more ⮕

Fans aren't keen on Radford family's 'modern' way of baking Halloween treatsThe Morecambe family are currently enjoying a few days away at a Haven holiday park Read more ⮕

Halloween 'Trunk or Treat' mistake that could cost drivers £13,600If you plan on decorating your car during Halloween, here are six tips on how you can do so safely and avoid risking any penalties Read more ⮕

Love Island and MAFS stars embrace Halloween they don costumes at spooky partyReality TV stars including Georgia Harrison and Sammy Root were out in full force on Wednesday evening as they got into the spooky spirit at the BibzWorld Halloween bash in London Read more ⮕

'Eerie' face spotted on Jupiter as storms rage on giant's surfaceJust in time for Halloween. Read more ⮕

- Maine massacre gunman Robert Card was sectioned after 'hearing voices': Firearms...Maine's Department of Public Safety confirmed shooting incidents with 'multiple casualties' on and named a person of interest. Department's commissioner said during a briefing that hundreds of officer were working. Read more ⮕