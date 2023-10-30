Grinning delivery driver inhaled laughing gas before crash killed girl, 15

The family of a 15-year-old girl killed when a delivery driver ploughed his van off a parapet walked out of court as he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison today (October 30).

Cameron Hughes, 24, was filmed inhaling laughing gas from a yellow balloon at the wheel before the tragic crash claimed the life of Bonney Rae Barrow. He was also using his mobile phone to stream music and access Snapchat seconds before the crash on July 7, 2023.

Bonney, a family friend, suffered catastrophic injuries and died in Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, shortly before midnight the following day. Hughes, of Haddington Drive, Manchester, has been jailed for after admitting causing Bonney's death by dangerous driving at Preston Crown Court.Sentencing, Jusge Heather Lloyd said: “This was quite a shocking piece of driving and a young 15 year old life has been needlessly wiped out. headtopics.com

She said on July 7, she had trusted Hughes to keep her daughter safe on the short journey home. But at 7:20pm, Hughes left the A56 Accrington Bypass at the junction with Burnley Road. The van was travelling at 62-68mph on the 60mph zone and approached the junction at an 'inappropriate speed'.

Hughes failed to negotiate a left hand bend and ploughed the van into a parapet over a dirt track. The van left the bridge and plunged to the ground below, throwing Bonnie towards the windscreen.Bonney was taken to Manchester Children's Hospital and later transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital where she was place on life support but died just before midnight on July 8. headtopics.com

Bonney's mum Sarah said: "Part of my heart stopped beating the day Bonnie's heart stopped beating". She cried as she said she would never see her daughter finish school, enjoy her prom, learn to drive or start her own family.

