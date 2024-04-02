Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 21 with Showrunner Meg Marinis

Grey's Anatomy is set to return to primetime television on ABC after being renewed for season 21. The hit medical drama - which first began airing nearly 20 years earlier in 2005 - is currently under the realm of showrunner, Meg Marinis, who took on the big role for the show's current 20th season, per The Hollywood Reporter. Marinis joined Grey's Anatomy's production during its third season as a writer's production assistant, and worked her way up over the years.
Shonda Rimes - who created the series - expressed in a statement, 'The loyalty and love of Grey's Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful.' 'Meg Marinis' storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can't wait to see what she has in store for next seaso
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »