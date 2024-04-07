Greta Thunberg detained twice at Dutch protest against fossil fuel subsidies

Greta Thunberg has been detained twice by Dutch police at a protest in The Hague. The climate activist was seen flashing a victory sign as she sat in a bus used by police to take detained demonstrators away from the scene. The protest - organised by Extinction Rebellion - was against Dutch subsidies and tax breaks to companies linked to fossil fuel industries. Footage showed the moment two police officers dragged the 21-year-old away from a main road into The Hague.

A heavy police presence, including officers on horseback, initially prevented the activists from getting on to the road. But a small group of people managed to sit down on another road and were detained after ignoring police orders to leave. Demonstrators waved flags and chanted: "We are unstoppable, another world is possible." One held a banner reading: "This is a dead end street." A spokesman for the Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed Ms Thunberg was among dozens of protesters who were briefly detained before being released at a different location. She returned and was detained again for blocking a nearby traffic intersection. Prosecutor spokesman Vincent Veenman said no charges had been laid against the activists

Greta Thunberg Dutch Protest Fossil Fuel Subsidies Climate Activist Police Detained Extinction Rebellion

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBC / 🏆 17. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Greta Thunberg detained by Dutch police at climate demonstration in The HagueMs Thunberg was seen flashing a victory sign as she sat in a bus used by police to take detained demonstrators from the scene of the protest.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Greta Thunberg detained by Dutch police at climate demonstration in The HagueMs Thunberg was seen flashing a victory sign as she sat in a bus used by police to take detained demonstrators from the scene of the protest.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Greta Thunberg detained twice by Dutch police at protest in The HagueGreta Thunberg has been detained twice by Dutch police at a protest in The Hague.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Greta Thunberg is detained twice by Dutch police during protestThe incident happened on Saturday after Thunberg and a group of marchers blocked a main road in a protest organised by the Extinction Rebellion group.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Greta Thunberg is detained twice by Dutch police during protestThe incident happened on Saturday after Thunberg and a group of marchers blocked a main road in a protest organised by the Extinction Rebellion group.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Greta Thunberg is detained twice by Dutch police during protestThe incident happened on Saturday after Thunberg and a group of marchers blocked a main road in a protest organised by the Extinction Rebellion group.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »