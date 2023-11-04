Greggs opens new branch in Watford with 'fresh new look' and 'comfortable seating'

The bakery chain confirmed that it has launched its latest branch inside the Dome roundabout Sainsbury’s, in Cow Lane, today (November 3). The North Watford store will be open, with a “fresh new look” and “comfortable seating”, from 7am to 8pm each day and serve breakfast deals until 11am.Shop manager Klaudia Gomez said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop

. "We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”Greggs’ retail operations director Gillian Long added: “Our new shop in Watford has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.” Other local branches can be found at the A405 Esso petrol station, at two points in Watford High Street, and at Carpenders Park train station.We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.It is important that we continue to promote these adverts as our local businesses need as much support as possible during these challenging times

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OBSERVER_OWL: New Greggs location opens at the Dome roundabout Sainsbury'sGreggs has opened a new Watford branch today.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

BBCSPORT: The Martin Lewis Podcast - Cut energy bills, fix savings and free GreggsCut energy bills, fix savings and free Greggs

Source: BBCSport | Read more »

THESUN: Former Greggs staff member reveals shocking details about popular pastriesA former staff member at Greggs has revealed shocking details about popular pastries, including the presence of flies on hot days and the truth about sausage and bean pasties. Another employee also commented on the lack of hand washing instructions for staff. Additionally, it was revealed why sausage and bean melts aren't always hot. The best time to get a hot pastry is at opening time.

Source: TheSun | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Blissett brings new Royal British Legion branch to WatfordThe organisation which supports members and veterans of the British armed forces again has a branch in Watford - and they will also have access to a…

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: 'Three Rivers Council chairman Phil Williams resigns seat'The chairman of a local council has resigned, the Watford Observer understands.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Watford assistant head coach reveals culture failingsDean Whitehead arrived at London Colney in the summer to find a dressing room where players thought 'I'll do my own thing'

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »