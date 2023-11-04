Greggs opens new branch in Watford with 'fresh new look' and 'comfortable seating'

The bakery chain confirmed that it has launched its latest branch inside the Dome roundabout Sainsbury’s, in Cow Lane, today (November 3). The North Watford store will be open, with a “fresh new look” and “comfortable seating”, from 7am to 8pm each day and serve breakfast deals until 11am.Shop manager Klaudia Gomez said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop
. "We’ve got an amazing range of tasty bakes, hot drinks, sweet treats and savouries available for takeaway or click and collect.”Greggs’ retail operations director Gillian Long added: “Our new shop in Watford has brought 12 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.” Other local branches can be found at the A405 Esso petrol station, at two points in Watford High Street, and at Carpenders Park train station.We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.It is important that we continue to promote these adverts as our local businesses need as much support as possible during these challenging times
