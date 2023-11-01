Greg Shepherd opens up on vasectomy concerns - 'it makes me feel weak'

Greg Shepherd has opened up on his vasectomy concerns as he and his wife Billie Shepherd say three kids is “enough”.

In the first episode, the couple discussed if they should move six month old Margot out of their room and into her very own bedroom. The change appeared to be easier said than done, as Billie came to the realisation that Margot was probably going to be their last baby, and she wouldn’t have another newborn sleeping with her again.

Greg then added “Three is enough” before Billie quickly interjected, “you know what that means”, before making a scissor movement with her hands. “I can’t even tell you, it’s making me weak thinking about it,” Greg said as he put his head in his hands. headtopics.com

According to the NHS: “Vasectomy is a minor operation that stops men being able to get a woman pregnant. The tubes that carry sperm from a man's testicles to the penis are cut blocked or sealed. Vasectomy is usually carried out under local anaesthetic, and takes about 15 minutes.”

The proud mum of three continued: “That’s definitely one of the bonuses about filming - we get to cherish all of these lovely memories."

