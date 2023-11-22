Greg LeMond: Going Fast on an Ebike

Greg LeMond just wants to go fast. That’s as apparent now as it was during the height of his racing career. Only these days, you’ll often find Greg riding a bike with a motor. Like so many unexplainable moments in my life, I find myself riding next to Greg on an ebike bearing his name. We’re in Sarasota, Florida on the arrow-straight Legacy Trail.

And despite starting at a conversational pace, Greg slyly asks, “anyone want to go a little faster?” With a mischievous grin, and a press of the button on the top tube, Greg starts to ratchet up the pace until taking off into a full-on sprint (as much as one can on an ebike without ever leaving the saddle).takes off behind Greg, so of course I jump on behind Seiji – how many times in your life will you have Greg LeMond as a lead-out? After the next street crossing, things calm down a bit, but only just. Returning to a conversational pace, you can feel Greg slowly winding up the pace, clearly justOne of the many ebike benefits: you’re rarely too winded for a mid-ride conversatio





bikerumor » / 🏆 65. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bradford theatre company Common Wealth's latest show Fast, Fast, SlowFor several years now award-winning Bradford-based Common Wealth have been making innovative, groundbreaking site-specific theatre that addresses pressing contemporary concerns.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Four star review of Common Wealth theatre company's production Fast, Fast, SlowStage: Fast, Fast, SlowBradford CollegeYvette Huddleston 4/5

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Strictly’s Adam blames 'Strictly curse' for his strong connection'If anyone was going to say that it was going to be Adam'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Greg Taylor to blame for Celtic draw as TV footage analysed – expertThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Celtic Still Striving for Perfection, Says Greg TaylorGreg Taylor has warned Celtic's rivals that the team is still aiming for perfection after a tough run of away fixtures. Despite dropping points against Hibs, Taylor believes Celtic is in a strong position and will bounce back in their next match against St Mirren.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

St Mirren midfielder Greg Kiltie recalls embarrassing kit moment at Celtic ParkThe Saints midfielder almost paid the price for his misdemeanour as a youngster at Kilmarnock.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »