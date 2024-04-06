Greenfield's Only GP Practice Saved from Closure

The only GP practice in Greenfield has been saved from the threat of imminent closure because of a complicated leasehold coming to an end at the end of March. The closure of Greenfield ’s Pennine Medical Centre would have seen thousands of patients forced to travel to Mossley or Saddleworth for treatment instead. The NHS site was caught in the crossfire of a complicated rental agreement between the landlord, integrated care board and NHS Estates.

Dr Bal Duper, who manages the practice, 'raised the alarm' about an impending eviction to councillor Helen Bishop at a community council meeting. Coun Bishop, who helped secure the new lease, said: “We were literally weeks from this practice having to close or being evicted from the building. And had we lost this practice in Greenfield, it would have been really quite catastrophi

