A Nottinghamshire pub has reopened after it was forced to temporarily close due to a "gas emergency". The Sherwin Arms, located in Derby Road, Bramcote, announced it would be shut for the remainder of the day on Tuesday, October 31.

Apologising to customers, it said it hoped to be "back up and running again soon". In a follow-up statement on Wednesday, November 1, Greene King, whoich owns the pub, said the pub was now open as normal.

“Unfortunately we had to close the Sherwin Arms temporarily yesterday afternoon, whilst gas engineers attended the pub to carry out some emergency works," said a spokesperson. "All guests with bookings were notified, and we were able to open the pub as normal today." headtopics.com

The Sherwin Arms is described as a "traditional British pub showing sport on TV, with a familiar menu of grills and global comfort food".

