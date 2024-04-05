Green Lobby's Double Standards on Peat Usage

Has the green lobby really lost its marbles this time, as reported in The YP on 16-03-2024, large areas of Saddleworth Moor are to be planted with trees. This will of course mean draining the peat bog which is very deep in places. In a separate report in the Times of March 20, DEFRA are seriously considering stopping mushroom production in this country, as they are grown in peat, plenty of double standards there.
The RHS and Yorkshire Wildlife trust say encourage slugs and snails into your garden, you couldn't make it up, they seem to have lost their way. A little give and take from both sides wouldn't go amiss. Peat in seed, potting and ericaceous composts would be a start. The total peat ban is so unnecessary. Gardening magazines of today only report one side of the story, thereby rendering debate obsolete. We cannot all think the same because the information is not all the same, but only reporting half a story breeds ignorance on both side
