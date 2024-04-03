Green Brigade Responds to Livingston Over Display Controversy

The Green Brigade have directed a short response to Livingston after the Scottish Premiership club slammed 'unacceptable and unapproved' displays in the match against Celtic. Livingston chiefs had been left frustrated after agreements over a one-stand display were ignored. Celtic supporters instead took part in a three-stand display at the league fixture.
Supporters first held aloft a banner commemorating the Easter Rising with the display featuring the lyrics from Freedom's Sons alongside the faces of seven prominent figures - who were executed for their involvement - in the Irish uprising against British rule. The major display - which featured the faces of Patrick Pearse, James Connolly, Tom Clarke, Seán Mac Diarmada, Joseph Plunkett, Éamonn Ceannt and Thomas MacDonagh - read: 'Born into slavery they were freedom's sons'. A green display with yellow text read: 'Hold on to our title Bhoys, don't give up the dream.
