Green Bay Packers to Play Philadelphia Eagles in NFL's First Game in Brazil

The Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL 's first-ever game in Brazil . The game will be held on Friday, September 6, at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paolo . This will be the Packers' second international regular season game, while it will be Philadelphia's first international game since 2018.

The NFL has announced that there will be a total of five regular season games played internationally in 2024, with three in London, one in Germany, and one in Brazil.

Green Bay Packers Philadelphia Eagles NFL Brazil International Game Corinthians Arena Sao Paolo

