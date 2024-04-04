Greek Pitta in St Albans Road for Sale

The Greek Pitta in St Albans Road is inviting offers in excess of £90,000 from anyone looking to take over and serve its existing customer base . The rent would then be £6,230 quarterly. The owner mentioned that he also has another business in Bedfordshire, where he lives, and it had become difficult to juggle both roles. He is therefore looking to sell it on to someone who can continue from the position the business is in.

There is, however, no requirement that a new owner would continue to run the unit as The Greek Pitta so they could offer a different cuisine. Nova Estate Agents Luton, said: “Located in the heart of Watford's bustling high street on St Albans Road, The Greek Pitta offers a fantastic opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the thriving food industry. This established Greek takeaway is a haven for lovers of Mediterranean cuisine and boasts a prime position in a high footfall area

Greek Pitta St Albans Road Sale Customer Base Rent Cuisine Food Industry Mediterranean Cuisine Business

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major pizza chain to close St Albans Road, Watford branchA major pizza chain is set to close in Watford alongside 42 other locations across the UK.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

St Albans Road set for 'major works' by A405 and Coates WayThe top of a Watford road is set for “major works” at the same time as a road closure around the corner.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

St Albans shoppers 'delighted' as Wilko reopens in the cityAn impressive crowd said it was “about time” as they welcomed Wilko back to The Maltings.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

M25: Court hearing after two killed in Hertfordshire crashFollowing a crash between St Albans and Watford on the M25, a hearing will take place at St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Memories of Calendars restaurant and bar in GarstonLooking back at Calendars restaurant and bar in St Albans Road, Garston, in the 1980s

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Newcastle United co-owner faces paying £3.4m to Greek businessmanAmanda Staveley said she plans to appeal the High Court judge’s decision.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »