Greater Manchester TV studio firm placed into liquidation

The firm behind a well-known Greater Manchester TV studio has been placed into liquidation it has been confirmed. Factory Transmedia Ltd was formed in 2000 and employed hundreds of people over its near quarter of a century in business. They specialised in animation with their best-known productions including kids' favourites The Clangers , Scream Street and Strange Hill High . They had offices in Stockport with their studio being situated on Altrincham Business Park.
However it was today announced the firm had been placed into has been placed into creditors’ voluntary liquidation. READ MORE: J.K Rowling says Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson can 'save their apologies' in furious rant Conrad Pearson and Patrick Lannagan of Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, were appointed as Joint Liquidators of the company on April 2. They told the Manchester Evening News that eight staff had been redundant. A statement from them issued today (Thursday, April 11) said: "The Company was incorporated in 2000 and has employed hundreds of creative, talented people; building a reputation for production and creative excellence. "The Company specialised in a diverse range of animation-led projects and was best known for productions including The Clangers, Scream Street and Strange Hill Hig
