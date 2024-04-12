Greater Manchester TV studio firm placed into liquidation

The firm behind a well-known Greater Manchester TV studio has been placed into liquidation it has been confirmed. Factory Transmedia Ltd was formed in 2000 and employed hundreds of people over its near quarter of a century in business. They specialised in animation with their best-known productions including kids' favourites The Clangers , Scream Street and Strange Hill High . They had offices in Stockport with their studio being situated on Altrincham Business Park.

However it was today announced the firm had been placed into has been placed into creditors’ voluntary liquidation. READ MORE: J.K Rowling says Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson can 'save their apologies' in furious rant Conrad Pearson and Patrick Lannagan of Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory firm, were appointed as Joint Liquidators of the company on April 2. They told the Manchester Evening News that eight staff had been redundant. A statement from them issued today (Thursday, April 11) said: "The Company was incorporated in 2000 and has employed hundreds of creative, talented people; building a reputation for production and creative excellence. "The Company specialised in a diverse range of animation-led projects and was best known for productions including The Clangers, Scream Street and Strange Hill Hig

Greater Manchester TV Studio Liquidation Factory Transmedia Ltd Animation The Clangers Scream Street Strange Hill High Staff Redundancy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cherry Blossom Trees in Derbyshire, Greater London, and Greater ManchesterDerbyshire has the most Sakura cherry blossom trees, followed by Greater London and Greater Manchester. Residents are encouraged to visit specific areas in each region to enjoy the cherry blossoms.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Rents are soaring in three Greater Manchester boroughs - and it's not ManchesterOur region has seen some of the biggest rent price hikes across the country

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester Metropolitan University: Shaping the World and Partnering with Greater ManchesterManchester Metropolitan University, tracing its roots back to the Manchester Mechanics’ Institution, continues to shape the world and serve as a powerful partner for Greater Manchester. With a large student body, staff, and alumni network, it is one of the top choices for undergraduates in the UK.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

'There's no such place as Greater ManchesterBolton left Lancashire fifty years ago

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

50-year identity crisis where 'there's no such place as Greater Manchester'In 1974, Bolton left Lancashire and became part of Greater Manchester - today, some fear the town is losing its identity

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Greater Manchester weather as warnings in place across country on Easter MondayDrivers are warned to take care

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »