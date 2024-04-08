Greater Manchester Town Named Amongst UK's Top 10 Sales Hotspots

A town in Greater Manchester has been named amongst the UK's top 10 sales hotspots , according to the latest data from Rightmove. The property portal has looked at house price changes, buyer demand and sales agreed on a national scale, and found that homes are flying off the market in one part of our region. Across the UK, the number of sales being agreed is currently 13 percent higher than during the same period in 2023, which is positive news for the property market .

In some areas, Rightmove is seeing a much higher percentage of homes selling than the average. The top sales hotspot is Chard in Somerset, which has an average house price that is considerably less than the south west's regional average of £245,202. Rightmove says this suggests that some home-buyers are looking to more affordable areas against a backdrop of record-high mortgage rates, and the continuing cost-of-living crisis. READ MORE: Manchester's Selling Sunset-style mansion with a pool, gym and games room Royton, a mill town in Oldham, is amongst the areas seeing a lot of buyer activity at the moment, with house sales rising by a whopping 96 percent in comparison to this time last year. House hunters are flocking to the area to find good value homes, with its average house price of £227,442, which is less than Greater Manchester's average of £253,716. The majority of sales in Royton during the last year were semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £228,52

